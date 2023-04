PHOENIX — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just south of 16th Street and Indian School Road just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police believe the motorcycle driver struck a vehicle that was turning left off of 16th Street.

The motorcycle driver has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.