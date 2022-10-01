Watch Now
Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

33-year-old Jeromy Ellis died at a hospital from his injuries in the crash
Posted at 8:58 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 11:58:00-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 a.m.

Officers learned that 33-year-old Jeromy Ellis was driving a pick up truck reportedly at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

Ellis proceeded to strike a raised median, rolled the vehicle, and was ejected from the truck.

He was rushed to a local hospital but he died at the hospital.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

