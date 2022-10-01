Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.
Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 a.m.
Officers learned that 33-year-old Jeromy Ellis was driving a pick up truck reportedly at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
Ellis proceeded to strike a raised median, rolled the vehicle, and was ejected from the truck.
He was rushed to a local hospital but he died at the hospital.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.