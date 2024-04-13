Man dead after fleeing traffic stop on I-10 in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a semi while trying to flee a traffic stop in Cochise County Friday night.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV around 9:45 p.m. for possibly driving under the influence on Interstate 10.

The SUV did not pull over and drove another 15 miles before eventually pulling off in the median northeast of Willcox.

CCSO says at that point, several people fled the vehicle.

One of those fleeing was reportedly struck by a semi while attempting to cross eastbound traffic.

That man was killed. He has not yet been identified.

The U.S. Border Patrol took those that were located into custody.

It's not clear how many people were taken into custody and how many are still at large.

The crash remains under investigation.