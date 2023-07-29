Man dead after crashing into city bus in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he reportedly crashed into a bus in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called to the crash around 12:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they found a city bus involved and a man who had been seriously hurt.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Christian Leal-Coronado, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He later died at the hospital.

The bus driver and the only passenger on the bus were not hurt in the crash.

Police believe Leal-Coronado was driving southbound on 7th Street approaching Bell Road when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into opposing lanes of traffic and hit the bus that was traveling in the curb lane northbound.

The crash is still under investigation.