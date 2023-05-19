Watch Now
Man dead after crash involving pedestrian near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

51st Avenue is closed between Buckeye and Lower Buckeye roads for the investigation
A man is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian near 51st Avenue and Watkins Street early Friday morning.
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Friday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after a reported crash.

When police arrived, they found a man and a car involved in the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix fire officials.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Phoenix police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

51st Avenue is closed between Buckeye and Lower Buckeye Roads as the investigation continues.

