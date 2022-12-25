Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter in central Phoenix late Saturday.

Phoenix police say just before midnight, they got a call of a crash involving a motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Thomas Michael Lee suffering from critical injuries.

Lee was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe Lee was driving west on Glendale Avenue when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

He reportedly then hit a vehicle that was traveling east on Glendale head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

Police do not know if Lee was impaired at this point, but they do not believe impairment was a factor with the other driver.

The crash remains under investigation.