Man dead after car falls off overpass on the Stack

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a car fell off an overpass onto Interstate 17 at the Stack early Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just after 1 a.m., they received a report that a car had fallen off the ramp from eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17.

When they arrived, they found a car on its roof and confirmed it had come from the overpass above.

DPS says three people were in the vehicle, two men and a woman.

One of the men died was pronounced dead. The other, according to DPS, has life-threatening injuries.

The woman was also hurt, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.