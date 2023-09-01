Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man dead after being hit by two vehicles near 13th Avenue and Bell Road

It happened just before midnight Thursday night
Phoenix police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian near 13th Avenue and Bell Road late Thursday night..
13th Ave / Bell Road crash 9-1-23
Posted at 7:54 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 11:01:46-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by two vehicles in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 13th Avenue and Bell Road just before midnight Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found that a man who was crossing the road had been hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add that the two vehicles involved in the collision remained on the scene.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

It isn't clear if the man was in a crosswalk as he was crossing the roadway.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football