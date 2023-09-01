Man dead after being hit by two vehicles near 13th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by two vehicles in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 13th Avenue and Bell Road just before midnight Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they found that a man who was crossing the road had been hit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add that the two vehicles involved in the collision remained on the scene.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

It isn't clear if the man was in a crosswalk as he was crossing the roadway.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.