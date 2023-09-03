Watch Now
Man dead after being hit by a car near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix

Police say the driver of the vehicle is in custody
Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 11:59:09-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say officers were in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road when they heard a crash nearby.

The officers found the crash near the same intersection.

At the scene, they found a man with serious injuries.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved initially left the scene, but it was later located.

Police believe impairment was a factor. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, according to Phoenix police.

51st Avenue is closed between Thomas Road and Encanto Boulevard as police continue to investigate.

