Man dead, 2 hurt including 5-year-old girl after north Phoenix crash

Posted at 8:28 PM, Dec 07, 2021
PHOENIX — One man is dead and two others were hurt, including a 5-year-old girl, after a crash in north Phoenix Tuesday.

Just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

At the scene, officers learned a sedan, driven by 33-year-old David Smith, was heading northbound on 35th Avenue.

The vehicle went left of center and struck an SUV heading southbound, police say.

Smith died at the scene due to his injuries.

A 5-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the sedan, and the 64-year-old driver of the SUV were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

