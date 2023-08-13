Man critically hurt after being hit by a car near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Two people are in the hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a car early Sunday morning in central Phoenix.
Phoenix police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been struck by a car.
That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.
The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police believe the car was heading northbound on 7th Avenue when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing mid-block.
Alcohol is also suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.