Man critically hurt after being hit by a car near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Two people are in the hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a car early Sunday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been struck by a car.

That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe the car was heading northbound on 7th Avenue when it hit the pedestrian, who was crossing mid-block.

Alcohol is also suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.