Man crashes into ambulance near Bullhead Parkway

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Bullhead Police say a man was ejected out of his car after crashing into an ambulance on Bullhead Parkway Tuesday morning, just west of Kingman near the Nevada border.

Officials say 52-year-old Christopher Wayne Cary was driving southbound when he crossed the median near Silvercreek Road and crashed into an AMR ambulance head on.

Police say paramedics had just taken a patient to the Western Arizona Medical Center and were heading on Parkway on their way back to Laughlin, NV.

The ambulance was flipped on its side.

The driver of the ambulance was evaluated at the scene, while the passenger now has a fracture to his right arm, he was taken to WARMC.

Police say they believe alcohol is a contributing factor.

The accident remains under investigation.