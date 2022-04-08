Major I-10 closures scheduled due to roadwork this weekend (April 8-11)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are a few weekend freeway restrictions to know about this weekend.
Here are the closures and travel changes listed on Arizona Department of Transportation's website:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange (east of 27th Avenue) and 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 9) for pavement sealing. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 19th Avenue and 24th Street closed, including ramps from southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange.
- DETOURS: Allow extra travel time. Eastbound I-10 drivers can detour on south- and eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area (and for travel toward Tucson). Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour to southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport. Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use local routes.
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange (west of 19th Avenue) and 43rd Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 11) for pavement improvement work. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed.
- DETOURS: East Valley motorists and/or westbound I-10 drivers traveling toward Phoenix from the Tucson/Casa Grande areas should consider using west- and northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) starting near Chandler Boulevard. Westbound I-10 drivers in the downtown Phoenix area should consider exiting ahead of the closure at I-17 and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure (expect heavy traffic). Also consider traveling north on State Route 51 to west- and southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond closure. Note: Westbound I-10 travelers in the Casa Grande area with no plans to stop in Phoenix can consider using westbound I-8 to northbound State Route 85 to reach I-10 in the Buckeye area.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Guadalupe and Baseline roads from 3:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 9) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed.
- DETOUR: Allow extra travel time. Drivers can consider exiting at Elliot or Broadway roads while the off-ramp at Baseline Road is closed. Please be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 11) for drainage project. Greenway Road closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for closures along frontage roads between Thunderbird and Greenway roads.
- DETOUR: Consider using Cactus or Bell roads while Greenway Road is closed. Consider using 19th or 35th avenues as north and south detour routes. Note: The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time.