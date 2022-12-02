Watch Now
VIDEO: Loose cattle stop traffic on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue

DPS troopers seen herding cattle on the freeway early Friday morning
Loose cattle caused a backup along Loop 101 in the West Valley Friday morning.
Posted at 4:27 AM, Dec 02, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — Traffic was shut down on a portion of Loop 101 in the West Valley early Friday morning due to loose cattle on the freeway.

Arizona Department of Transportation video showed several of the animals walking across the southbound lanes near Glendale Avenue around 4 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers shut down the southbound lanes in order to safely herd them off the freeway.

It appears the cattle came from a cattle truck that crashed into a barrier wall separating the Maryland Avenue HOV lane freeway exit.

It's unclear if there are any injuries to drivers or the animals at this time.

