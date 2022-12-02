VIDEO: Loose cattle stop traffic on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — Traffic was shut down on a portion of Loop 101 in the West Valley early Friday morning due to loose cattle on the freeway.

Arizona Department of Transportation video showed several of the animals walking across the southbound lanes near Glendale Avenue around 4 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers shut down the southbound lanes in order to safely herd them off the freeway.

KNXV

It appears the cattle came from a cattle truck that crashed into a barrier wall separating the Maryland Avenue HOV lane freeway exit.

It's unclear if there are any injuries to drivers or the animals at this time.

Loop 101 Agua Fria southbound near Glendale Ave: A crash is blocking the HOV and left lanes.#Loop101 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/xSHYKMTEbA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 2, 2022

