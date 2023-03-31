Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Loop 303 reopens at Indian School Rd after crash

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
508--14.jpeg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 20:47:17-04

Northbound lanes of Loop 303 have reopened at Indian School Road after a crash Friday afternoon.

Officials say an SUV drove from the southbound lanes through the dirt median and hit a car traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The freeway was closed to traffic during the incident but has since reopened.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!