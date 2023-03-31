Loop 303 reopens at Indian School Rd after crash

Northbound lanes of Loop 303 have reopened at Indian School Road after a crash Friday afternoon.

Officials say an SUV drove from the southbound lanes through the dirt median and hit a car traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The freeway was closed to traffic during the incident but has since reopened.

Loop 303 northbound at Indian School: A crash is blocking all lanes. Traffic is being directed around the incident using the shoulder.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Pg1YxWdTfR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2023

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

No further information is available.