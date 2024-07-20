Watch Now
Loop 202 reopens after hit-and-run investigation at Scottsdale Road

Freeway was closed for about two hours
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 20, 2024

Westbound Loop 202 lanes have reopened at Scottsdale Road after being closed due to a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crash resulted in an injury, but it is unknown how many people are hurt or the extent of the injuries.

The freeway was closed for about two hours.

No further information about the crash has been released at this time.

