Loop 202 reopens after hit-and-run investigation at Scottsdale Road
Freeway was closed for about two hours
Prev
Next
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 20, 2024
Westbound Loop 202 lanes have reopened at Scottsdale Road after being closed due to a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the crash resulted in an injury, but it is unknown how many people are hurt or the extent of the injuries.
The freeway was closed for about two hours.
No further information about the crash has been released at this time.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.