Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Loop 202 Santan closed EB at Price Road after crash involving truck hauling asphalt

No estimated time for reopening after Loop 202 crash
Watch the latest headlines for August 24, 2022, as of 11 a.m.
Loop 202 Price closure
Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 17:59:20-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Loop 202 Santan is closed eastbound at Price Road in Chandler.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a crash happened Wednesday afternoon between Price and Dobson roads involving a commercial truck carrying hot tar/asphalt around 1 p.m.

The truck reportedly rolled onto its side and spilled the tar on the roadway.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the freeway. All traffic is being diverted off at Price Road and back on just east of the crash. Traffic is also being diverted northbound onto Loop 101.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!