Loop 202 Santan closed EB at Price Road after crash involving truck hauling asphalt

CHANDLER, AZ — Loop 202 Santan is closed eastbound at Price Road in Chandler.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a crash happened Wednesday afternoon between Price and Dobson roads involving a commercial truck carrying hot tar/asphalt around 1 p.m.

The truck reportedly rolled onto its side and spilled the tar on the roadway.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

L-202 EB (Santan) remains closed at Price Road due to an earlier crash. There's no estimated time to reopen.



Traffic is exiting and entering the freeway at Price Road.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/2JzvX1yAi0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2022

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the freeway. All traffic is being diverted off at Price Road and back on just east of the crash. Traffic is also being diverted northbound onto Loop 101.