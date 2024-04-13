Loop 101 westbound reopens after wrong-way crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Loop 101 westbound has reopened this morning after a wrong-way crash near Scottsdale Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they started receiving reports of a wrong-way vehicle on L-101 at MP 23.

Shortly after receiving the first reports of the wrong-way vehicle, it reportedly crashed into a wall on L-101 near Scottsdale Road.

That then led to a three-vehicle collision.

It's not yet clear how many people were hurt in the crash.

DPS is investigating what led up to the crash.

The freeway was shut down initially for the crash, but it has since reopened.