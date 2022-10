GLENDALE, AZ — A portion of Loop 101 was shut down in the West Valley due to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The collision occurred overnight in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 near 67th Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a motorcyclist was down in the roadway for an unknown reason when it the rider was struck by a passing vehicle.

DPS shut down the portion of the freeway during the investigation. It reopened before 5 a.m.