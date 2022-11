PHOENIX — Loop 101 is closed at Northern Avenue for a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS, it is a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m.

ADOT says traffic can exit and reenter the freeway at Northern.

Details on what led to the crash or how many people are injured have not been released.

It's unknown how long the freeway will be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.