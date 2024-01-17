LIVE VIDEO: Vehicle fire blocking I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A large vehicle fire is blocking traffic at the I-10/I-17 interchange in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire for an unknown reason around 7 a.m.

Explosions were seen coming from the truck, as shown in the Arizona Department of Transportation video below.

DPS says no injuries were reported.

Traffic is blocked for vehicles trying to get on westbound I-10 from I-17 in both directions.

