Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

LIVE VIDEO: Vehicle fire blocking I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix

No injuries were reported, DPS says
A car fire has some traffic stopped at the I-10 / I-17 Stack in central Phoenix.
I-17 I-10 fire
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 09:50:39-05

PHOENIX — A large vehicle fire is blocking traffic at the I-10/I-17 interchange in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire for an unknown reason around 7 a.m.

Explosions were seen coming from the truck, as shown in the Arizona Department of Transportation video below.

Explosion, vehicle fire on I-17 to I-10 interchange in Phoenix

DPS says no injuries were reported.

Traffic is blocked for vehicles trying to get on westbound I-10 from I-17 in both directions.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Expect delays in the area. Check current traffic conditions here.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61