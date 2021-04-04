LIVE VIDEO: U.S. 60 closed EB at Alma School after crash

MESA, AZ — The U.S. 60 is closed eastbound at Alma School Road Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Mesa Fire Department says four people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic must exit at Loop 101.

Backup in the area shows long delays. ADOT urges everyone to use alternate routes like the Loop 202.

