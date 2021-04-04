Watch
Traffic

Actions

LIVE VIDEO: U.S. 60 closed EB at Alma School after crash

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
US60.JPG
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 01:31:02-04

MESA, AZ — The U.S. 60 is closed eastbound at Alma School Road Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Mesa Fire Department says four people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic must exit at Loop 101.

Backup in the area shows long delays. ADOT urges everyone to use alternate routes like the Loop 202.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV