Watch
Traffic

Actions

Police take man involved in Valleywide pursuit into custody

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after a Valley-wide pursuit Friday afternoon. Head to abc15.com for the latest details.
Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 4.06.12 PM.png
Posted at 4:06 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 20:26:06-04

PHOENIX — Local authorities took a man into custody after a Valleywide pursuit Friday afternoon.

Police say a car was blocking the roadway near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Inside, police found an adult man that appeared to be passed out, along with weapons and what they believed to be drugs.

Two marked police vehicles blocked the car from the front and back. Police say the driver woke up and began driving his vehicle into both police vehicles, eventually being able to break away and drive off.

A police helicopter and detectives from Phoenix's tactical support bureau followed the car.

Aerial footage shows the sedan driving across several Valley freeways and roads.

Authorities fired less-than-lethal rounds after they used a grappler to stop the vehicle near 48th Street and Interstate 10.

A K-9 was sent into the car and authorities were then able to detain the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital shortly after the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.