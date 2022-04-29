Police take man involved in Valleywide pursuit into custody

PHOENIX — Local authorities took a man into custody after a Valleywide pursuit Friday afternoon.

Police say a car was blocking the roadway near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Inside, police found an adult man that appeared to be passed out, along with weapons and what they believed to be drugs.

Two marked police vehicles blocked the car from the front and back. Police say the driver woke up and began driving his vehicle into both police vehicles, eventually being able to break away and drive off.

A police helicopter and detectives from Phoenix's tactical support bureau followed the car.

Aerial footage shows the sedan driving across several Valley freeways and roads.

Authorities fired less-than-lethal rounds after they used a grappler to stop the vehicle near 48th Street and Interstate 10.

A K-9 was sent into the car and authorities were then able to detain the driver.

Here’s video from near the scene where that chase just ended. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/9QFwB8gJ0C — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) April 29, 2022

The driver was taken to the hospital shortly after the pursuit.

The suspect is now being taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/f1nb5vRPy9 — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) April 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.