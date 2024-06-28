Lane restrictions along Broadway Curve this weekend (June 28 - July 1)

Interstate 10 westbound is narrowed to three lanes along the Broadway Curve this weekend.
Here is the full list of closures and restrictions in place this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 30) for bridge and barrier construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street closed (consider using the ramps at 32nd Street). Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 30) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Note: Guadalupe Road closed in both directions near I-10 for approximately three weeks starting late Sunday night (12:01 a.m. Monday, July 1) for utility work. Consider using Elliot Road as an alternate route.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (June 28-29) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 1) for a freeway pavement improvement project.
- Detour: Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can use northbound 43rd Avenue or the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to enter southbound I-17.