Watch
Traffic

Actions

Landscaper hit and killed by vehicle in Surprise Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
Surprise ped crash.png
Posted at 3:02 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 17:02:15-05

SURPRISE, AZ — A landscaper was hit and killed by a vehicle while working Thursday morning in Surprise.

Surprise police say a landscaping team was working adjacent to the roadway when one of the men was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling east on Mountain View Boulevard near Colonnade Way around 8 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been identified. It’s unclear if the driver involved will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!