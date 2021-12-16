Landscaper hit and killed by vehicle in Surprise Thursday

SURPRISE, AZ — A landscaper was hit and killed by a vehicle while working Thursday morning in Surprise.

Surprise police say a landscaping team was working adjacent to the roadway when one of the men was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling east on Mountain View Boulevard near Colonnade Way around 8 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been identified. It’s unclear if the driver involved will face any charges.