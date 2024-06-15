Ironwood Fire prompts I-17 northbound closure, SET evacuation status near Cordes Lakes

A new brush fire, named the Ironwood Fire, has grown to 50 acres after sparking Friday afternoon.

Friday night, residents in the area were placed on a "SET" evacuation status.

The fire has also prompted the closure of Interstate 17 northbound near Cordes Lakes.

*CLOSURE*



I-17 NB is closed near Cordes Lake due to a vehicle fire at milepost 261.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/J2QDsxoqYw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2024

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes remain unaffected, but due to low visibility, officials are asking drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

The brush fire stemmed from a fire in a motorhome on the side of the road. The motorhome reportedly had ammunition inside that started going off.

Everyone was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Ruth McReynolds

Officials say there are structures within a quarter mile, though it is unknown if the fire is forcing evacuations at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.