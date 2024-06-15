Watch Now
Ironwood Fire prompts I-17 northbound closure, SET evacuation status near Cordes Lakes

Fire stemmed from a motorhome fire
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 14, 2024

A new brush fire, named the Ironwood Fire, has grown to 50 acres after sparking Friday afternoon.

Friday night, residents in the area were placed on a "SET" evacuation status.

The fire has also prompted the closure of Interstate 17 northbound near Cordes Lakes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes remain unaffected, but due to low visibility, officials are asking drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

The brush fire stemmed from a fire in a motorhome on the side of the road. The motorhome reportedly had ammunition inside that started going off.

Everyone was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Officials say there are structures within a quarter mile, though it is unknown if the fire is forcing evacuations at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

