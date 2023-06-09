Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Impairment is suspected in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near I-17 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they got a report of the crash just after 12:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a wrong-way vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound off-ramp of I-17 at Happy Valley Road when it collided with another vehicle.

One person was reportedly treated for injuries at the scene. DPS says that person was not taken to the hospital.

It's not clear if the wrong-way driver was taken into custody.

DPS continues to investigate what led up to the crash.