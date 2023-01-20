I-17 shut down near Jefferson Street after deadly rollover crash

PHOENIX — A deadly single-vehicle rollover crash shut down northbound Interstate 17 early Friday morning.

The collision happened near Jefferson Street.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its roof.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed in the crash. Another person in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the roadway is shut down at Grant Street, but there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes to traffic.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.