Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-17 shut down near Jefferson Street after deadly rollover crash

A deadly single-vehicle rollover crash shut down northbound Interstate 17 early Friday morning.
I-17 Jefferson rollover
Posted at 4:32 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 06:51:43-05

PHOENIX — A deadly single-vehicle rollover crash shut down northbound Interstate 17 early Friday morning.

The collision happened near Jefferson Street.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its roof.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed in the crash. Another person in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the roadway is shut down at Grant Street, but there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes to traffic.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.