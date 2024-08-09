Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-17 shut down near Black Canyon City after pedestrian-involved crash

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
DPS
Posted
and last updated

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — A pedestrian-involved crash shut down a portion of Interstate 17 north of the Valley Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian occurred near milepost 244, near Black Canyon City.

The extent of the injuries in the crash or what led to the crash was not immediately available.

Southbound lanes are shut down for the investigation. DPS says traffic is being rerouted through Black Canyon City to get past the closure.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen