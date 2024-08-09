I-17 shut down near Black Canyon City after pedestrian-involved crash

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — A pedestrian-involved crash shut down a portion of Interstate 17 north of the Valley Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian occurred near milepost 244, near Black Canyon City.

The extent of the injuries in the crash or what led to the crash was not immediately available.

Southbound lanes are shut down for the investigation. DPS says traffic is being rerouted through Black Canyon City to get past the closure.

