I-17 northbound closed at Camelback Road due to crash

Posted at 9:50 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 00:30:08-05

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 is closed at Camelback Road due to a crash Sunday night.

Officials say a car collided with the median wall and then hit a second vehicle, crossing multiple lanes.

One person has serious injuries and is unresponsive. Any other injuries are currently unknown.

There is no estimated time for the I-17 to reopen.

It is unknown if speeding or impairment is a factor in this crash.

