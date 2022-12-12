I-17 northbound closed at Camelback Road due to crash

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 is closed at Camelback Road due to a crash Sunday night.
Officials say a car collided with the median wall and then hit a second vehicle, crossing multiple lanes.
One person has serious injuries and is unresponsive. Any other injuries are currently unknown.
There is no estimated time for the I-17 to reopen.
It is unknown if speeding or impairment is a factor in this crash.
UPDATE: I-17 NB is closed at Camelback Road. All traffic must exit at/before Camelback.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 12, 2022
There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic https://t.co/sngNPJnheO