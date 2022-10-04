I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues closed due to storms

I-17 is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed.

Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project at the freeway.

I-17 NB is closed at Dunlap Ave as a precaution after today's storm affected Valley Metro's light rail project at the freeway. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/wc3OP5R2Dh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 4, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as delays are expected.

