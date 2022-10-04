Watch Now
I-17 near Dunlap and Peoria avenues closed due to storms

Posted at 8:49 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 01:01:13-04

I-17 is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes have reopened at Dunlap Avenue, southbound lanes remain closed.

Officials say the area is closed as a precaution after Monday's storm affected Valley Metro's light-rail project at the freeway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as delays are expected.

