ANTHEM, AZ — I-17 is closed near Anthem after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says a U.S. Postal Service vehicle rolled over in the area causing the driver to be ejected. The driver did not survive the crash.

DPS says all traffic is being taken off the highway and Daisy Mountain Road.

It’s unclear how long I-17 will be closed northbound.

No other details have been released about the incident.