I-17 closed southbound near Sunset Point due to an active brush fire Monday afternoon

Brush fire is believed to be 75-100 acres
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 08, 2024

ANTHEM, AZ — Interstate 17 is closed southbound near Sunset Point due to an active brush fire Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says southbound lanes are closed at milepost 259, south of Cordes Lakes. Northbound lanes were temporarily closed at Sunset Point but that closure has since been lifted. However, ADOT says there are heavy delays in both directions.

The fire is estimated to be 75-100 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the southbound lanes.

