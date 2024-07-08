I-17 closed southbound near Sunset Point due to an active brush fire Monday afternoon

ANTHEM, AZ — Interstate 17 is closed southbound near Sunset Point due to an active brush fire Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says southbound lanes are closed at milepost 259, south of Cordes Lakes. Northbound lanes were temporarily closed at Sunset Point but that closure has since been lifted. However, ADOT says there are heavy delays in both directions.

FYI - Due to the #PerryTankFire closing I-17 SB at milepost 259, there's a very heavy delay in both directions. If travel cannot be postponed, we suggest packing a summer emergency kit and being prepared for long delays. pic.twitter.com/3QVjolQQCZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 8, 2024

The fire is estimated to be 75-100 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the southbound lanes.