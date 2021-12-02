I-17 closed near Deer Valley as DPS investigates suspicious device

PHOENIX — I-17 southbound is closed near Deer Valley Road as DPS investigates a suspicious device Wednesday night.

According to DPS, the incident started with troopers attempting to stop a stolen vehicle near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 4:45 p.m. The driver fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.

A search of the alleged stolen vehicle, which was stopped along the I-17, revealed a "suspicious device," according to DPS.

Around 6:45 p.m. DPS decided to close the I-17 southbound as they continue their investigation into the suspicious device.

No other details have been released.