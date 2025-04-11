I-10 westbound shut down near Tonopah after crash involving semi Friday morning

TONOPAH, AZ — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed after a serious crash early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened just after 7:45 a.m. and involved a car and a semi-truck.

One person had to be extricated from the car, according to DPS.

It's not clear how many people are hurt and how serious the injuries are.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are not impacted.

The crash remains under investigation.