Watch
Traffic

Actions

I-10 westbound closed at Riggs Road due to crash

items.[0].image.alt
abc15
crash at I-10 and Riggs Road
Posted at 7:48 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 09:49:36-05

GILA RIVER, AZ — A head-on collision on Interstate 10 and Riggs Road left two people with serious injuries.

At about 7 a.m., a vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on, causing one vehicle to roll over, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two people were taken to a hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

I-10 westbound is closed prior to Riggs Road.

DPS does not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bridging the Education Gap in Arizona in every newscast Wednesday on ABC15