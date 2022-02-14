I-10 westbound closed at Riggs Road due to crash

GILA RIVER, AZ — A head-on collision on Interstate 10 and Riggs Road left two people with serious injuries.

At about 7 a.m., a vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on, causing one vehicle to roll over, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Two people were taken to a hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

I-10 westbound is closed prior to Riggs Road.

DPS does not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

