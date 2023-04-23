I-10 westbound closed at mini-stack due to vehicle fire

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes are closed on Interstate 10 at the mini-stack due to a vehicle fire Saturday night.
The vehicle that was on fire appears to be an Amazon semi-truck.
Officials say although traffic is moving on the left shoulder, drivers should take an alternate route.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
UPDATE: All lanes are now blocked, but traffic is proceeding on the left shoulder.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 23, 2023
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time for reopening.