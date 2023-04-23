Watch Now
I-10 westbound closed at mini-stack due to vehicle fire

Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 23:09:54-04

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes are closed on Interstate 10 at the mini-stack due to a vehicle fire Saturday night.

The vehicle that was on fire appears to be an Amazon semi-truck.

Officials say although traffic is moving on the left shoulder, drivers should take an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

