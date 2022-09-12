I-10 narrowed due to bridge inspections following strong storms Sunday

PHOENIX — A busy portion of Interstate 10 in Phoenix was narrowed Monday morning due to bridge inspections and minor repairs following Sunday night's storm activity.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 was narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and 48th Street. The westbound US 60 to WB I-10 HOV lane was also closed.

ADOT says crews with the Interstate Broadway Curve Improvement Project were inspecting the new 48th Street bridge after winds and rain moved through the Valley Sunday night.

The department said crews had to replace some of the temporary wooden formwork on the new bridge.

"The new bridge itself was NOT impacted by last night's storm; only some of the temporary formwork was impacted by high winds," ADOT said.

Serious traffic delays were reported in the area, but ADOT said restrictions were in the process of being lifted around 8:15 a.m.

They expected the area to be fully reopened by 9 a.m.