I-10, I-17 lane restrictions due to construction projects (Jan. 19-22)

Heading out this weekend? Be sure you know what detours you need to take if your route is disrupted by this weekend's construction or if you're looking to beat traffic congestion due to lane restrictions.
Here are the list of closures and lane restrictions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour: Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Broadway Road (and turn left) in order to enter eastbound I-10 to reach eastbound US 60. Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street closed from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22). Consider entering westbound I-10 via 40th Street.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport (Sky Harbor Boulevard) closed. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange) to reach destinations including Sky Harbor’s west entrance. Drivers also can consider using southbound 44th Street to reach the airport.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to left two lanes between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 20) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue closed. Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Northbound I-17 HOV lane closed between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 21).
- Colter Street closed in both directions at SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for bridge maintenance. Southbound SR 51 off-ramp and northbound on-ramp at Colter Street will be open with no left turns allowed at Colter (bridge closed). Detour: Consider alternate routes if needed including Bethany Home Road or Highland Avenue.