I-10 eastbound closed due to law-enforcement activity at 24th St

PHOENIX — The I-10 is closed eastbound due to "law-enforcement" activity.

Arizona Department of Public Safety appeared to pull over a semi-truck on the I-10 near 24th Street.

DPS says troopers pulled over the semi-truck at the request of Phoenix police. No other information has been given.

ADOT Tweeted to say I-10 eastbound is backed-up due to "law-enforcement" activity. ABC15 is working to gather more information.