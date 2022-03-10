I-10 eastbound closed due to law-enforcement activity at 24th St

PHOENIX — The I-10 is closed eastbound due to "law-enforcement" activity.
Arizona Department of Public Safety appeared to pull over a semi-truck on the I-10 near 24th Street.
DPS says troopers pulled over the semi-truck at the request of Phoenix police. No other information has been given.
ADOT Tweeted to say I-10 eastbound is backed-up due to "law-enforcement" activity. ABC15 is working to gather more information.
