I-10 closed eastbound near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard after deadly pedestrian crash

CHANDLER, AZ — I-10 is closed eastbound in the southwest Valley after a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man had exited a disabled vehicle and walked out onto the interstate when he was struck and killed by a tractor trailer.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time for reopening the interstate. Traffic must exit at Chandler Boulevard.

The man's identity hasn't been released.