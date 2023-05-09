Watch Now
I-10 closed eastbound near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard after deadly pedestrian crash

Person was outside of a disabled vehicle when they were hit and killed
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 19:07:25-04

CHANDLER, AZ — I-10 is closed eastbound in the southwest Valley after a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man had exited a disabled vehicle and walked out onto the interstate when he was struck and killed by a tractor trailer.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time for reopening the interstate. Traffic must exit at Chandler Boulevard.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

