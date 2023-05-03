I-10 closed at New Mexico border after fiery crash outside of Willcox

WILLCOX, AZ — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions after a semi-tractor crashed into a bridge west of Willcox Wednesday morning.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says it happened sometime after midnight near milepost 331 at the interchange with US 191 South.

I-10 is now closed at the New Mexico border. Drivers are being asked to exit the interstate and take State Route 80 through Douglas and Bisbee as an alternate route.

ADOT shared a picture showing one of the pillars of an underpass buckled and charred after a semi-truck crashed into it and burst into flames Wednesday morning.

There is currently no timetable to reopen the highway.

ADOT has also offered an alternate route that includes traveling southwest from New Mexico toward the border then looping back to Benson through Bisbee and Tombstone.