Hitting the road in the East Valley? Watch for weekend construction

PHOENIX — Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects this weekend.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for bridge work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive are also closed. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open, but plan for heavier traffic in the area.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.
- Detour: Consider using westbound University Drive to southbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10. For more info please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dysart Road and Verrado Way in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 8-12) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time and consider adjusting travel schedules to avoid overnight delays.