Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Hitting the road in the East Valley? Watch for weekend construction

freeway traffic
Phoenix Business Journal file.
Traffic in Phoenix
freeway traffic
Posted at 4:22 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 07:22:00-04

PHOENIX — Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects this weekend.

On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:

  • Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for bridge work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive are also closed. Please allow extra travel time.
    • Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open, but plan for heavier traffic in the area.
  • Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Interstate 10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 9) for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed.
    • Detour: Consider using westbound University Drive to southbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10. For more info please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
  • Westbound I-10 narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dysart Road and Verrado Way in the West Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 8-12) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time and consider adjusting travel schedules to avoid overnight delays.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football