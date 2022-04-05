Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead near 43rd Ave and Glendale, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in west Phoenix.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road, south of Glendale Ave., for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived they located a man lying down in the southbound lanes of 43rd Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix fire crews.

Through an early investigation, police say the man, who has not been named, was walking when he was hit by a driver who did not stay at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. We are urging anyone with information on this incident to call the Phoenix Police Department. Or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish.

