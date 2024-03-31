Watch Now
Heavy snow closes Interstate 40 across much of northern Arizona

The closure extends from Winslow to US 93
Phoenix has already seen measurable rain on this Easter Sunday for the first time since 1999, and it's going to last throughout the day!
Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 31, 2024
WINSLOW, AZ — Interstate 40 is closed across a large swath of northern Arizona Sunday morning.

ADOT announced the closure of the interstate between US 93 and Winslow because of "impassable conditions."

There is currently no estimated time that the highway will reopen.

ADOT is warning of more closures if conditions continue to deteriorate across the state.

They are asking motorists to avoid driving in the wintry conditions to avoid getting stranded in the snow.

If you have to travel, they recommend packing an emergency travel kit before leaving.

Rain and snow is expected throughout the day across Arizona, and it could continue into Monday.

