Heavy snow closes Interstate 40 across much of northern Arizona

WINSLOW, AZ — Interstate 40 is closed across a large swath of northern Arizona Sunday morning.

ADOT announced the closure of the interstate between US 93 and Winslow because of "impassable conditions."

Track rain and snow across Arizona by clicking here.

There is currently no estimated time that the highway will reopen.

ADOT is warning of more closures if conditions continue to deteriorate across the state.

CLOSED: I-40 is closed in both directions between Winslow (MP 252) and Ash Fork (MP 145), and State Route 87 southbound is closed south of Winslow (MP 338). The closures are due to heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/W052hyNIpk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2024

They are asking motorists to avoid driving in the wintry conditions to avoid getting stranded in the snow.

If you have to travel, they recommend packing an emergency travel kit before leaving.

Rain and snow is expected throughout the day across Arizona, and it could continue into Monday.