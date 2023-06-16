Heading to the airport? Watch out for weekend construction projects

Arizona Department of Transportation crews have a variety of closures and restrictions scheduled to begin Friday across the Valley, including a project near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 19) for bridge work and a traffic shift (I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project). All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10. Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Drivers also should plan for the closure of eastbound US 60 between I-10 and Loop 101 this weekend (see more in next item below).
- Detours: Drivers on eastbound I-10 approaching the closure can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to access westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). Drivers also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure. Drivers also should plan for the closure of eastbound US 60 between I-10 and Loop 101 in Tempe (see the US 60 closure description below).
- Ramp Closure: Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed until July for reconstruction. Consider using the off-ramp at 32nd Street.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 19) for pavement improvement project. I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 19) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap and Peoria avenues plus Cactus Road closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure.
- Note: Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Greenway Rd closed for pump station removal.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (June 17) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.