Watch
Traffic

Actions

Head-on crash near Maricopa leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:48:28-04

MARICOPA, AZ — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a head-on crash near Maricopa early Tuesday morning.

Officials say just before 2 a.m., Maricopa police responded to a deadly crash on Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road.

Authorities said an initial investigation revealed a white pickup crossed the center line in a no-passing zone and hit a passenger car head-on.

The driver of the pickup was thrown from his vehicle and was later airlifted for treatment.

The driver of the passenger car was also taken to a local hospital. The passenger died at the scene.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV