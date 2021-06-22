Head-on crash near Maricopa leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

MARICOPA, AZ — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a head-on crash near Maricopa early Tuesday morning.

Officials say just before 2 a.m., Maricopa police responded to a deadly crash on Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road.

Authorities said an initial investigation revealed a white pickup crossed the center line in a no-passing zone and hit a passenger car head-on.

The driver of the pickup was thrown from his vehicle and was later airlifted for treatment.

The driver of the passenger car was also taken to a local hospital. The passenger died at the scene.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the crash.