Glendale police officer, two others hospitalized after crash near 83rd Ave and Glendale

One officer, two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Three people including a Glendale police officer have been hospitalized after a crash near 83rd and Glendale avenues early Tuesday.
Posted at 4:33 AM, Sep 06, 2022
A Glendale police SUV appears to have serious front-end damage while another vehicle involved has damage on its passenger side.

Police say the officer involved as well as two women in the other vehicle were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released.

