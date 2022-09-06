Glendale police officer, two others hospitalized after crash near 83rd Ave and Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Three people including a Glendale police officer have been hospitalized after a crash near 83rd and Glendale avenues early Tuesday.

A Glendale police SUV appears to have serious front-end damage while another vehicle involved has damage on its passenger side.

Police say the officer involved as well as two women in the other vehicle were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released.

Expect traffic delays in the area as police investigate. Check the latest traffic conditions HERE.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more on this developing situation.