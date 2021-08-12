Glendale PD: One killed, another hurt in crash involving impaired driver

GLENDALE, AZ — One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash involving an impaired driver late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Glendale Police Department officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash, but they did not provide specifics on what happened.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A man driving one of the vehicles was being processed for impairment, police say.