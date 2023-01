GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale officer was hurt in a crash near 59th and Olive avenues Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. when a vehicle exiting a private drive collided with an officer who was headed northbound on 59th Avenue.

The officer, who was on a motorcycle, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not hurt.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be shut down for several hours.